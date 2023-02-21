Alia Bhatt shares pics with her friend and it is not who you think; Find out

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying one of the best phases of her life as she recently stepped into motherhood. The actress welcomed her first child with hubby Ranbir Kapoor and named her Raha Bhatt Kapoor . After enjoying her maternity break, the Highway actress has started stepping out for work commitments and often garners attention with her public appearances lately. The celebrated Bollywood star attended the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award ceremony which was held in Mumbai, recently. The actress, who attended the award ceremony, looked gorgeous in a white embroidered saree. Today she shared pictures of that look and revealed her friend. Scroll down to find out.

Alia Bhatt shared two pictures of her in her white saree look. The actress wore a saree from Torani’s couture. Her chickenkari blouse paired with the saree looked elegant. Today in the pictures she shared, we can see her posing in front of her makeup room mirror with lovely lights in the background. She held a cute portable fan in her hand as she posed for the picture. Sharing these pictures, Alia wrote, “meet my friend - my fan.”

Alia Bhatt wins the Best Actress award

As per the latest updates, Alia Bhatt has won the Best Actress award at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards this year, for her power-packed performance in the blockbuster movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress, who played the titular character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2022-released film, received rave reviews for her portrayal of the real-life sex worker-turned-mafia don.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt, is expected to resume the shooting of her much-awaited romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, after her maternity break. The project, which is helmed by Karan Johar, features Ranveer Singh as the leading man. Later, she will kickstart the shooting of the upcoming Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa, along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.