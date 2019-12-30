Alia Bhatt shares a picture of her 'sunshine' and no it is NOT beau Ranbir Kapoor; Check it out

Alia has jetted off to ring in the New Year. The actress recently shared a picture of her sunshine and guess what it is not Ranbir.

, who was busy shooting for Brahmastra with and Amitabh is currently enjoying her vacation before entering in 2020. Recently, Alia Bhatt shared a sneak-peek of her romantic getaway with Ranbir as this Raazi actress and Ranbir opted for a cozy movie date night under the stars as she wrote, “A classic under the stars, by the water & amongst the trees.” The actress has been sharing some amazing chilling pictures of her on her Instagram account.

Alia has jetted off to ring in the New Year with beau Ranbir Kapoor and BFF and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. The actress recently shared a picture of her sunshine and guess what it is not Ranbir. Sharing a picture of Ayan Mukerji, Alia wrote, "My sunshine is here." Prior to heading for her vacation, Alia Bhatt kick-started the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Christmas as she took to social media to post a photo of her vanity van from the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Check out Alia Bhatt's post here:

On the work front, Gangubai Kathiawadi is an adaption of journalist S Hussain Zaidi’s, Mafia Queens of Mumbai and it revolves around one of the most loved and renowned ladies in Mumbai, of the Kamathipura brothel, during the 60s. In the film, besides Alia, we will see Vijay Raaz and as per reports, , Ranbir Kapoor and have been approached for cameos in the film. The actress will also be seen in 's Takht with , Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu is all hearts for Alia Bhatt as she starts filming Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Credits :Instagram

Read More