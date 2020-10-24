Alia Bhatt shares a powerful post on self appreciation; Says ‘Nothing can take who you are away from yourself’

Alia Bhatt is winning hearts with her recent post on self appreciation which was accompanied with a beautiful pic.

has been an avid social media user who often takes the social media by a storm with her posts. From sharing beautiful pics to giving a glimpse of her simple moments of joy with family and pets, the Student of Year actress loves treating her Insta fam every now and then. However, this time, Alia is winning hearts for her recent post wherein she has shared a powerful message about self appreciation and urged her fans to take a moment to appreciate themselves.

The Raazi actress shared a beautiful, no-makeup pic of herself clad in a red coloured shoulderless dress. Her wavy hair was adding on to the beauty of the pic. In the caption, Alia spoke about not giving social media much attention and appreciate one’s true self. “I'd like to take this moment to share something I’ve learned over the last couple of months.. social media connects us.. it excites us and yes it also entertains us.. but IT IS NOT US. I truly truly truly believe that our lives are made up of the relationships we cultivate with people and most importantly OURSELVES...no one has the right to make you feel any lesser or greater by the touch of a button. would like you all to take a moment and appreciate yourselves.. appreciate your mind,your body,your heart and your soul!! Because no like or dislike.. no follow or unfollow..no troll or poll can take who YOU are away from yourself,” Alia wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia as some interesting movies in the pipeline. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite beau , SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

