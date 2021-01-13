Alia Bhatt shares a quirky PHOTO as she is all set to indulge in her favourite french fries

Alia Bhatt never fails to impress us whenever she shares on social media. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

Many of our beloved celebs are known to be big foodies and multiple instances prove the same. Apart from that, a few of them have specific choices when it comes to indulging in cheat meals at times. One can take ’s name in this regard who is, otherwise, very particular about her health and fitness. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is often seen indulging in her favourite cheat meals at times. She did the same recently and shared a post on social media.

Yes, that’s right. Alia Bhatt has a thing for French fries and she loves relishing them whenever given a chance. We get a glimpse of the same in her latest Instagram photo which is rather a quirky one. The actress can be seen holding a French fry close to her mouth while she poses for the camera. She also pens a quirky caption that reads, “nothing a french fry can’t fix.” The diva looks all glowy and beautiful and is seen flaunting a glossy pink lip colour.

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Brahmastra co-starring , Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by . The actress will also play the titular role in Gangubai Kathiawadi that has been helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She will then be making her debut down in the South with RRR that has been backed by renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

