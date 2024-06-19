Alia Bhatt shares Raha makes her and Ranbir Kapoor wake up in the morning; 'She literally walks into the room'

Alia Bhatt constantly remains in the news for her professional and personal lives. While she never misses a chance to impress the audience with her performances, the fans are always curious about the latest happenings in her life with husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha Kapoor.

Recently, Alia opened up and shared that Raha wakes them up in the morning. The actress also revealed that she and Ranbir start their day by looking at her face.

Alia Bhatt starts her day by looking at Raha

During an interview with News 18 Showsha, Alia Bhatt was asked to share what she does first thing in the morning. Answering the question, she said that the process they follow now is that Raha comes and wakes them up. "The first reaction is to look at her face and give her a big hug. She literally walks into the room and wakes us up."

Alia Bhatt on her first reaction to pregnancy

When asked about her first reaction to pregnancy, Alia with a cute reaction on her face recalled that she was on the sets at that time and started crying. Talking about her reaction after seeing Raha for the first time, she said that it was "magic".

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which proved to be a critical and commercial success. She is now gearing up for the release of Jigra which features her in the lead alongside Vedang Raina. Alia is also co-producing the film along with Karan Johar while Vasan Bala has directed it. Jigra is scheduled to be released on Oct 11.

Advertisement

Apart from that, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming biggie Love & War which will also feature Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The film is expected to be released in the cinemas on Christmas 2025.

Alia has also entered YRF Spy Universe recently and she is all set to lead an upcoming biggie for the production house as a female spy. The film will also star Sharvari Wagh and will feature Bobby Deol as the antagonist.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt shares update on Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif: 'Intention is to make it happen but…'