Alia Bhatt shares Ranbir Kapoor & her unseen romantic pics from wedding, celebrates 1 month of their union

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. After dating each other for around 5 years, the power couple tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony. It was a dreamlike wedding which was attended by the couple’s respective family and close friends. Ever since then, Alia has been treating fans with beautiful pics from the wedding celebrations. And now, after completing a month of togetherness, Alia has treated fans with some unseen pics from their post-wedding celebrations which are all about love.

Alia Bhatt’s post on completing one month of marriage with Ranbir Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress shared beautiful pics from her post-wedding celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor. The first pic had Alia and Ranbir sharing a mushy moment as the actress wrapped her arms around her main man. The next pic had Ranbir holding Alia close to him during a get-together party at their residence post their wedding. In the last pic, the power couple was seen sharing a hearty laugh as they enjoyed their time at the party.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s unseen pic from post-wedding party:

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, the movie is slated to release on September 9 this year. Besides, Alia is also working on Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She has also been roped in for Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The movie will mark Farhan’s directorial comeback after a decade and comes with the tagline ‘About time the girls took the car out.’ Making the big announcement about the movie, Farhan wrote, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road."

