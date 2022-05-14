Alia Bhatt shares Ranbir Kapoor & her unseen romantic pics from wedding, celebrates 1 month of their union
As Alia Bhatt completes a month of the wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, she shares unseen pics from post wedding celebrations
Alia Bhatt’s post on completing one month of marriage with Ranbir Kapoor
Taking to her Instagram, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress shared beautiful pics from her post-wedding celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor. The first pic had Alia and Ranbir sharing a mushy moment as the actress wrapped her arms around her main man. The next pic had Ranbir holding Alia close to him during a get-together party at their residence post their wedding. In the last pic, the power couple was seen sharing a hearty laugh as they enjoyed their time at the party.
Take a look at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s unseen pic from post-wedding party:
Alia Bhatt’s work front
Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, the movie is slated to release on September 9 this year. Besides, Alia is also working on Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She has also been roped in for Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The movie will mark Farhan’s directorial comeback after a decade and comes with the tagline ‘About time the girls took the car out.’ Making the big announcement about the movie, Farhan wrote, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road."
