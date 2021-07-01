Alia Bhatt shares stunning PICS as she gets back to ‘work in full swing’: You were deeply missed

Alia Bhatt has shared two latest images on Instagram from her photoshoot. The actor has returned back to work. Scroll further to check out the pics.

Due to the second wave of COVID 19, most of the states in India were under a lockdown including Maharashtra. All film shooting in Mumbai was restricted which led to films and television shows coming to a screeching halt. Since the number of COVID cases is on a downslide, film shooting has been permitted in Mumbai with precautionary measures. Many Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and have returned to complete the principal photography of their respective ventures. Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the production of her epic venture Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali after two long years.

Alia Bhatt recently took to Instagram and shared stunning monochromatic pictures clicked by the ace photographer Avinash Gowariker. Sharing the marvelous pictures with her fans, Alia also announced that she has returned to work on the film sets and that the picture was taken after the day’s pack up. In the wonderful caption, Alia wrote, “Dear #postpackupshot, you were deeply missed (heart emojis). So blessed & grateful to be back to work in full swing”. Alia’s mother and actress Soni Razdan, who was recently seen in starrer ‘War’ took to the comment section and wrote, “Haha. Good one.” Saba Pataudi also commented on the picture and wrote, “Stay safe” along with a heart emoji.

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has three huge ventures lined up including ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’ where she is playing the character called Sita alongside Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. She will be seen on the silver screen for the first alongside beau in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial epic ‘Brahmastra’, which will be released as a trilogy.

