  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Alia Bhatt shares sunset PIC clicked by her all time favourite photographer; Guess who?

Alia Bhatt has shared a beautiful sunset picture on her official Instagram handle and left her fans in awe. She has not mentioned who has clicked the picture but fans immediately guessed it.
17234 reads Mumbai
Ranbir Kapoor,alia bhatt,Gangubai Kathaiwadi Alia Bhatt shares sunset PIC clicked by her all time favourite photographer; Guess who?
  • 6
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. They have been going strong and their love story is also adored by fans. Even their families are also happy with their bond. The two will be sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s next directorial Brahmastra. Fans are excited to see them on screen. However, reports of their marriage also surface now and then. But none of the families have said anything on this matter. Meanwhile, today the Highway actress has shared a picture on her official Instagram handle.

She did not mention the name of Ranbir Kapoor and has said it also. Don’t take much tension just check her caption. It reads, “All I need is sunsets & you ..…. taking my pictures.” In the picture, she is seen standing and gazing at the sunset. The sky has turned orange as the sun is setting down. Alia is wearing a white sweatshirt and pants. She has kept her hair in pony style. The picture is taken from the back and the actor is nowhere to be seen.

As soon as she shared the picture, fans started dropping a comment. They shared heart emojis. One of the users wrote, “Sunset and RK I see.”

Take a look at the photo here:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The trailer has been released and it has received an overwhelming response from the audience. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and will be directed by Karan Johar.

Also Read: Wednesday Wisdom: Alia Bhatt quotes Bill Gates about lessons from failure and what we must heed

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

You may like these
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt: Net worth to family bonding, How they're on the way to being the next power couple
Inside Neetu Kapoor's birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and others; PHOTOS
Throwback: Alia Bhatt recalls being alongside Ranbir Kapoor on award stage; Calls it ‘most memorable moment’
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Samara in a perfect PIC sum up Neetu Kapoor's 'world'
Report: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to resume shoot for last schedule of Brahmastra in Budapest post August
Alia Bhatt's grandfather turns 93: Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor & more celebrate his birthday
Anonymous 2 hours ago

if they got married why are they hiding this news if not married at least they must be engaged.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

shame on her..

Anonymous 4 hours ago

This is very cute. I love their hidden PDA moments lol.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

RK . must be there maldives vacation pics

Anonymous 4 hours ago

they are married . read artcle by meena iyer where rishi kapoor said they had a private gatehring before he got admitted

Anonymous 4 hours ago

why cant they accept they are married since once year?