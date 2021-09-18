Alia Bhatt shares an UNSEEN pic from Maldives trip with her 'universe' Akansha Ranjan on her birthday

and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's friendship diaries are full of priceless memories. From time to time, Alia shares unseen glimpses from their fun time together on social media with fans and leaves everyone in awe of their bond. Today, as Akansha celebrates her birthday, Alia picked the perfect throwback photo to send her love on social media. Alia along with Akansha and other friends had gone for a Maldives vacay this year and well, the Raazi star shared an unseen photo from the same with her best friend.

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to drop a stunning throwback photo with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her birthday. The photo seemed to have been clicked during Alia and Akansha's Maldives vacay. The two could be seen clad in swimsuits as they sat by the sea. With it, Alia sent her love. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "happy birthday my universe." Alia is seen clad in a pink bikini with a white skirt over it. She rounded it off with shades. On the other hand, the birthday girl was seen clad in a purple swimsuit with a printed white and black shirt.

Take a look:

As soon as Alia shared the photos, fans of the two began showering love in the comments. Many wished Akansha on her birthday in the comment section of Alia's post. Akansha and Alia both had shared several photos on social media previously from their Maldives getaway together. The photos of the two best friends had gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akansha will be seen next in Monica, O My Darling that will premiere on Netflix. Previously, she made her debut in Netflix film Guilty starring Kiara Advani. On the other hand, Alia will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Besides this, Alia also has Brahmastra and RRR in the pipeline. She is also shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with , Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

