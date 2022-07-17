Alia Bhatt shares video of Ranbir Kapoor & Ayan Mukerji vibing to Brahmastra's 'Kesariya' ahead of its release

Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema who is about to complete a decade in the movie business. She debuted in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year and gradually made her way to the top with movies like 2 States, Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, and most recently Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest movie stars to have graced Bollywood. He has been in the entertainment industry for more than a decade and has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rajneeti, and most recently, Sanju. They fell in love, on the sets of their yet-to-release, Brahmastra, and married each other in an intimate ceremony held in April this year, after dating for close to 5 years.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a video on her stories a day prior to the release of her next song, Kesariya. In the video, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor were vibing to the full song of Brahmastra's next song, in Ranbir and Alia's apartment in Mumbai. Alia captioned the story as, "Can't wait to share the full song with you guys tomorrow" and inserted a 'current mood' sticker to go with it. Ranbir looked very relaxed listening to the full version of Arijit Singh's rendition and so did Ayan Mukerji. Interestingly, the song is out less than a week before the release of Shamshera and one would hope that the overlapping of releases doesn't dampen the prospects of either films.

Have a look at the video recorded by Alia Bhatt, HERE

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Darlings which premieres on 5th August and co-stars Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Varma after which she sees the release of her magnum opus Dharma film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Apart from the projects mentioned, she will be seen in the Hollywood film Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot and Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand, along with Brahmastra, will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera which releases on 22nd July, Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS father Rishi Kapoor wanted him & Alia Bhatt to 'Go & get married'