Alia Bhatt shares what all went backstage to get ready for her debut Paris Fashion Week appearance; fan says 'Queen is queening'

Alia Bhatt took over France when she made her debut at the Paris Fashion Week. The National Award-winning actress got eyes popping when she ruled the runway in her futuristic silver breastplate, designed by Gaurav Gupta. Upon returning to India, the actress dropped multiple images from the mega fashion event which was also attended by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. The Jigra actress dropped backstage images giving a peek of her fashion army.

A while ago, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress took to her Instagram and dropped a carousel of images, showcasing what went backstage to give her the killer look, apt for her debut on the runway of Paris Fashion Week. The photo opens with Alia Bhatt flaunting her bright smile donning a metallic silver bustier with black flared pants, matching earrings, and makeup and hair that made her look like the diva she is.

In the following image, her face card was just on point. Then comes an unedited selfie of Bhatt, seeing through the lenses as her hairstylist does his magic on her. She penned “Backstage” in the captions with a selfie and lipstick emoji.

Take a look:

Here's how everyone reacted to her BTS images:

The fourth picture of the album was again a selfie by the talented Indian star amid the chaos of making her look like a million-dollar diva. She also dropped an image of herself sitting alongside supermodel Heidi Klum. She rounded up her photo dump with yet another stunning image of herself in her head-turning ensemble. Alia went to the coveted fashion event with her husband, Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter Raha Kapoor, and her mother-in-law, Jugg Jug actress Neetu Kapoor.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Neetu also dropped a video of her daughter-in-law rocking the ramp. Expressing how proud she was, the senior actress stated that they cheered the loudest when Alia made the public appearance. Earlier today, the family was spotted exiting Mumbai airport as they returned from Paris Fashion Week. Neetu kissed her granddaughter goodbye before heading home.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Jigra with Vedang Raina followed by Alpha so-starring Munjya actress Sharvari.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha and Neetu; father-daughter’s bond yet again catches attention