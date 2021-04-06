Alia Bhatt shares a word of wisdom about going through hard times as she battles COVID & it needs to be noted

Alia Bhatt, who is battling COVID 19 at the moment, has shared a quote that is all about staying motivated during tough times.

has been quite active on social media and she makes sure to keep her fans intrigued about what is happening in her life. The diva who is often seen sharing beautiful posts and pics on Instagram, recently made the headlines as she confirmed that she has been tested positive for COVID 19 and is currently in home quarantine taking all the necessary precautions. Needless to say, dealing with this deadly virus is quite exhausting and Alia has been sharing some words of wisdom to stay motivated.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress and shared a quote that was all about moving through the hard times and reaching new places with their consistency. The quote was penned by Morgan Harper Nichols which read as, “Going through things you never thought you’d go through will only take you places you never thought you’d get to.” Looks like Alia is talking about staying motivated during the COVID times and looking forward to a better tomorrow.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post as she shared words of wisdom:

Lately, the actress took the social media by a storm as she shared her first selfie post her diagnosis with coronavirus. In the caption, the Student of The Year actress wrote about how she is taking one day at a time as she battles the deadly virus. Alia wrote, “One day at a time.” Meanwhile talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and ’s Takht.

