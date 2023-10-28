Alia Bhatt shells major boss lady vibes in black jacket as she steps out for dinner with friends; WATCH

Alia Bhatt is currently going through an exciting phase in both her acting career and personal life. The National award-winning actress has a massive line-up of promising projects in her kitty. When it comes to her personal life, the Bollywood star is currently enjoying a new phase in her life as a young mother. Amid her busy schedule, Alia Bhatt was spotted at a Mumbai restaurant on October 28, Saturday night, as she stepped out for dinner.

Alia Bhatt shells major boss lady vibes in a black jacket

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was spotted at a posh restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai on October 28, Saturday night, as she stepped out for a dinner date with her friends. Alia Bhatt shelled out major boss lady vibes in a stylish black jacket with white stripes on sleeves, as she arrived for the dinner. The talented actress paired the jacket with a pair of matching black flared trousers and a white top.

Alia Bhatt completed her look with a wavy hairdo, minimal dewy make-up, a pair of statement golden ear hoops, and a black handbag. As always, the Darlings actress smiled and waved at the paparazzi photographers and fans who were present outside, before making her entry into the restaurant.

Watch Alia Bhatt's latest video, below:

