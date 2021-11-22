Alia Bhatt shines in sequin for Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's after party; See new photos

Alia Bhatt shares a close bond with her girl gang and the actress makes sure to be there for them on their big day. Over the weekend, Alia attended her close friend Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's wedding and was present for all the functions. Right from the Mehendi and Sangeet to the wedding day, the actress took time out to be there by her side.

While Alia's three major looks for the wedding were a winner and made noise on social media, the actress' sequin after party look did not surface until recently. Turns out, post the Sangeet and their performances, Alia slipped into a mini off shoulder sequin dress and sneakers to dance the night away.

The Sangeet after party which took place on Saturday night saw Alia and her friends celebrating to the max. The actress was seen letting her hair down as several photos on social media surfaced. Apart from the photos, a video of Janhvi Kapoor joining Alia for the after party also surfaced on social media.

Check out Alia Bhatt's sequin after party look:

For Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's wedding, which took place on Sunday, Alia was seen wearing a bright yellow saree and a pink blouse. The actress was snapped arriving for the wedding with sister Shaheen Bhatt in her car.

