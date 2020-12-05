Alia Bhatt on shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi amid COVID 19: We’re apprehensive, but feels great to be back

Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the titular role in Gangubai Kathiawadi and the movie marks her first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The COVID 19 pandemic had taken a massive toll not just on normal life but also on the showbiz world. After all, the shootings were stalled for months and the big releases were postponed as theatres were shut due to the pandemic. However, things are getting back to normal, several celebs have begun shooting for their respective movies. Amid this is who has begun shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubhai Kathiawadi during the pandemic. To note, given the increasing cases and the COVID scare, Alia was quite apprehensive about getting back on the sets.

Talking about the same in an interview with Hindustan Times, Alia stated that despite the apprehension she is excited to be back on the sets. “Like I said, we are all apprehensive, these are uncertain times but we have to make an effort and look at doing the best that we all can do. Also, the ability to be back on set doing what you love is a blessing and I feel very grateful for every moment,” she added.

The Student of the Year actress also mentioned that they have been following all the protocols and have accepted the news normal. Alia stated, “It’s a great feeling to be reunited with the team and being back on set. Of course, we have multiple restrictions and protocols to follow, everyone is very careful, taking all sorts of precautions. But we’ve accepted that this is the new normal, and we’re all trying to make the best of the situation.”

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia has some interesting projects in the pipeline which includes Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with beau , SS Rajamouli directorial RRR and ’s much talked about period drama Takht.

