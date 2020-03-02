Alia Bhatt shoots flying kisses as she features in a video with Tik Tok star Sameeksha Sud

Alia Bhatt features with Tik Tok star Sameeksha Sud in a video taken at the 65th Filmfare awards.

makes for one of the most desirable actresses in B-Town. Being one of the youngest stars in the industry, she resonates with the youth. The Brahmastra actress enjoys a huge fan following with a number of people looking up to her. It is not just her style, which is incredible by the way, but also her acting skills and performance, her passion for cinema that she has made a name for herself in the tinsel town.

Alia is extremely humble with her fans. We get to see her fun side every time she meets a fan. The actress lifted the black lady at the 65th Filmfare Awards as she won the Best Actress for Gully Boy. Alia seemed quite chirpy on her big win and we still can't get over her OOTD from the event. Meanwhile, a video of her engaging with a Tik Tok star named Sameeksha Sud at the Filmfare Awards has surfaced on the internet and it is too cute for words. Alia and her fan are shooting flying kisses as they feature in a video together.

Check out the video:

Speaking of her films, Alia Bhatt has her kitty full with five projects. She is soon going to be seen sharing the screen with sister Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in Sadak 2. She will also be seen with beau in Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt is all set for S.S. Rajamouli's RRR and for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress will also be seen in 's magnum opus Takht.

Credits :Instagram

