Alia Bhatt showers birthday love on Ananya Panday; Says 'Always Shine Bright'

Alia Bhatt wishes Ananya Panday on her birthday. The Raazi actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of the birthday girl.

Bollywood’s young actress Ananya Panday has got a reason to celebrate today. The actress has turned a year older and is receiving lovely birthday messages from her family members, fans and her B-town friends. On her special day, the star kid was inundated with heartfelt best wishes. Host of Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Tiger Shroff, Farah Khan, Athiya Shetty and Bhumi Pednekar among others wished the birthday girl on social media. Joining them is Ananya’s dear friend , who gave the Student of the Year 2 star the sweetest birthday shout out.

The Raazi star took to her Instagram story and shared a stunning picture of Ananya writing, "Happy Birthday Ananya. Wishing you heaps of love and cheer. Hope you always shine bright..” While Bebo shared a stunning monochrome picture of the Pati Patni Aur Woh star, Malaika Arora, on the other hand shared a picture of Ananya wherein she could be seen partying with her, Shanaya Kapoor and Amrita Arora. In the caption, she wrote “Happy bday my darling @ananyapanday” followed by hugging emoticon. Her Student of The Year 2 co-actor Tiger Shroff too wished her by posting a picture from the film and wrote, “Eat lotsss offf food today! Happy birthday @ananyapandey, followed by a heart emoticon.

Check Out Alia Bhatt Instagram Post:

On the work front, Ananya is all set to make her Telugu film debut with Vijay Deverakonda starrer Fighter. The film was announced in February this year. Announcing her association with Puri Jagannadh, she wrote, “Happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film with our director Puri Jagannadh... Welcoming Mr. Deverakonda to Bollywood..” In the upcoming pan India film, the Arjun Reddy star will play the role of a boxer, while Ananya’s character has been kept under wraps. She was last seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. The movie was released on OTT platform early this month.

Read Also:Ananya Panday on having a working birthday with Deepika, Siddhant: No complaints, It's a different celebration

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

Share your comment ×