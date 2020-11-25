Alia Bhatt showers birthday love on beau Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain; Says 'Have a beautiful day'

On Armaan Jain’s 30 birthday, Alia Bhatt has wished him in the most endearing way. Take a look at her sweet birthday wish.

’s cousin Armaan Jain has turned a year older and the handsome hunk has been receiving heartwarming birthday wishes from his family members and dear friends. His cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are leaving no stone unturned to make his 30th birthday special. They have showered an immense love on the birthday boy on their respective social media handles.

And joining them is the gorgeous , who shares a great rapport with beau Ranbir Kapoor's cousin. While wishing Armaan, she shared his amazing monochrome photo on her Instagram stories. She captioned the picture as, “Happy Birthday Armaaaaani. Have a beautiful dayyy you beautiful soul! Love you lots lots lots...” followed by a heart emoji. In the black and white photo, the birthday boy looked dapper in a black suit as he poses for a candid click. Earlier, the Jab we Met star has sent out a sweet birthday wish to Armaan. She shared an adorable photo of her son Taimur and Armaan together.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post:

Riddhima and Karisma have too wished him in an endearing way. On a related note, Armaan and his wife Anissa Malhotra, who got married earlier this year, are currently enjoying their quality time in Maldives. The couple has been sharing the glimpses of it on their social media handles and they are enjoying every bit of it. Kareena’s cousin recently dropped amazing pictures with Anissa, while writing, “My kind of Monday.”

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

