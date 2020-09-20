Alia Bhatt showers birthday love on her Mufasa aka Mahesh Bhatt: You’re good man, never believe anything else

As Alia Bhatt turned 72 today, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt shared throwback pictures as they showered birthday love on their daddy.

Mahesh Bhatt and have been one of the most talked about father-daughter duo in the industry and their amazing equation often wins hearts. In fact, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress often pens down love filled posts for the veteran filmmaker on social media time and again. So, as Mahesh Bhatt turned 72 today, Alia took it as an opportunity to share another beautiful post for her father on Instagram and it has taken the internet by a storm.

Alia showered birthday love on her daddy and treated her fans with a beautiful throwback picture from her childhood days. In the picture, little Alia looked cute as a button and not just us but Mahesh couldn’t take his eyes off her. Besides, she also shared an adorable sketch of a little girl kissing a lion. Addressing her daddy as Mufasa, Alia called him a good man. She wrote, “I have nothing long or nothing wise to say today.. Our time this year has been too rich to fit into a caption.. but I will say one thing.. something from our favourite film... “Look inside yourself, you are more than what you’ve become.. remember who you are.. remember!” happy bday my mufasa.. you’re a good man! never believe anything else.”

On the other hand, Shaheen Bhatt also shared a throwback picture of Mahesh Bhatt feeding her while she was a couple of months old. In the caption, she wrote, “There is no counting the lessons I've received from my father and he's never short of profundity or sweeping words of wisdom about the state of the world we live in when sometimes all you're trying to do is leave the house. My father's greatest lesson to me has been in fearlessness, it has been in teaching me to never be afraid of who I am. He taught me how all the reasons I think I can't fit into the world are actually all the reasons I can - then he taught me how overrated fitting in is. Happy Birthday my Papa, my greatest ally.”

