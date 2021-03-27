Alia Bhatt showers birthday love on Ram Charan; Wishes him the best day full of cake and joy

Alia Bhatt will be seen collaborating with Ram Charan for the first time in SS Rajamouli’s RRR which is slated to release on October 13 this year.

has been pretty much active on social media and she never fails to grab attention with her Instagram posts. Be it a pic from her film sets, poster of the movie, vacation or casual selfie, everything shared by the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress takes the internet by a storm. Besides, Alia also makes sure to pen heartfelt notes for her loved ones, friends and co-stars as and when possible. Keeping up with this trajectory, the diva showered some birthday love on Ram Charan.

For the uninitiated, Alia has collaborated with Ram Charan for the first time in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming directorial RRR and fans can’t wait to see them on the silver screen. And while the South superstar turned a year older today, the Raazi actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a monochrome pic of Ram Charan and penned a sweet note for him as she wished him a beautiful day filled with happiness. Alia wrote, “Happiest birthday @alwaysramcharan. Have the best best day… Full of cake and joy” followed by heart and cake emoticons.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s birthday wish for Ram Charan:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include SS Rajmouli’s RRR wherein she will essay the role of Sita. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra along with beau , Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and has also been roped in for ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

