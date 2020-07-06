Alia Bhatt showers birthday love on ‘top friend’ Ranveer Singh; Calls him a pure soul and magical actor

As Ranveer Singh turns a year older today, his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt shared a heartwarming note for him on this special day.

is one of a kind actor who never fails to leave the fans in awe. While his swag and charm make the girls go weak on their knees, but his acting prowess is also a thing among the audience. He never fails to sweep the viewers of their feet every time he hits the silver screen. Needless to say, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actor enjoys a massive fan following. And as Ranveer turned a year older today, his fans from across the world made sure to shower endless love on the superstar.

Amid this, Ranveer’s Gully Boy co-star also penned a special note for the superstar on her Instagram account and it is grabbing a lot of eyeballs. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared a monochrome picture of the birthday boy wherein he was seen posing for the camera with a backdrop of the sea. In then caption, Alia wrote, “Happy Birthday you lovely lovely human, pure pure soul, magical magical actor, top top friend! Happy Tutu Birthday @RanveerSingh.”

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s birthday wish for Ranveer Singh:

To note, Ranveer and Alia had shared the screen space for the first time in Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 release Gully Boy which ended up being one of the big hits of the year. In fact, it also became India’s official entry in the International Feature Film category at the 92nd Academy Awards. However, it failed to make it to the top 10 list of films shortlisted for Academy Award 2020 nominations.

Meanwhile, the Gully Boy duo will be seen in ’s upcoming period drama Takht along with Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

