Alia Bhatt showers birthday wishes on her ‘all time favourite’ Kareena Kapoor Khan: Love you Bebo

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood who has proved her versatility on the silver screen time and again. The actress, who made her big Bollywood debut with Refugee, in 2000, has managed to leave everyone stunned with her performances in her career of over two decades. Not just on the professional front, but Bebo is quite loved on the personal front as well. In fact, as Kareena turned a year older today, she was inundated with best wishes from fans and friends.

While several celebs had also taken to social media to shower birthday love on the Pataudi Begum, also took to her Instagram story to birthday wishes to Kareena. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress shared a monochromatic picture of Kareena and in the caption, she wrote about how much she loves the Laal Singh Chaddha actress and that she is her forever favourite. Alia wrote, “Happiest birthday to my all time favourite. Love you bebooooo” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s birthday wish for Kareena Kapoor Khan:

To note, Kareena and Alia, who share a great bond off the screen, had collaborated for the first time for Anurag Kashyap’s Udta Punjab. However, they didn’t share the screen in the movie. Interestingly, the ladies have been roped in for ’s upcoming directorial Takht which will also star , Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. As of now, Alia is busy working on Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Brahmastra while Bebo will be next seen in ’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan drops breathtaking birthday glimpse straight from an island with Saif Ali Khan