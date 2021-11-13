Alia Bhatt showers compliments on Neetu Kapoor's lovely picture from Jug Jugg Jeeyo set; See here

On Friday, the veteran actor Neetu Kapoor said she has completed shooting for her upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the movie stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani apart from Neetu Kapoor. Along with the new update, Neetu also shared a beautiful selfie on Instagram. In the post, Neetu can be seen draped in an elegant peach-coloured suit, which she accessorized with stunning jewellery in order to complete the traditional look.

Neetu shared that it was an exceptional experience for her as she made some amazing companions and gained confidence. “Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo was such a wonderful experience made some Lovly friends gained confidence which was so needed at that time .. this movie will always be very special.” The post was an instant hit on Instagram as wishes and love poured from all around the bollywood world and fans including Sonali Bendre, Manish Paul, Kiara Advani, Shaheen Bhatt, but there was one who caught our attention the most. It was none other than Alia Bhatt. The actress showered compliments on Neetu Kapoor’s lovely picture and wrote, “So Pretty” followed by heart emoticons. Ranbir Kapoor’s mother was quick to respond. She tagged Alia Bhatt and dropped heart and eye-heart emoticon.

For the unversed, Neetu Kapoor had started filming for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in November 2020 after her husband and legendary star Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020. Recently, even Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani finished shooting for the latest schedule of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli in pivotal roles.