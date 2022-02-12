Alia Bhatt showers 'flower power' in her elegant saree look for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotion; PHOTOS

The promotions for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi are in full swing and Alia Bhatt is going all out for them. The gorgeous actress has been sharing gorgeous saree looks one after the other, leaving her fans mesmerised. On Saturday too, Alia kept up with her love affair with white sarees and stunned in a pretty promotional look. However, this time, she showered 'flower power' with her white saree and left fans impressed. Seeing her look, even mum Soni Razdan was in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared new photos in which she is seen clad in a white saree with a floral border and matching blouse. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star added a pair of silver jhumkis with her saree to accessorise the look. She also had her hair tied up neatly with white roses in them. With a gorgeous bindi to complete her look, Alia managed to leave everyone in awe of her photos. Soni Razdan left a comment on daughter Alia's look. She wrote, "Flower Power" with heart and flower emoticons.

Have a look:

The gorgeous actress recently shared the first song video Dholida from the film. The video showcased Gangubai in a fiery avatar as she nailed garba in a peppy track. The trailer too left an impact on the audience as it showcased the rise of Alia as Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa. Directed by Bhansali, the film is all set to release on February 25, 2022.

