Alia Bhatt showers her 'favourite person for life' Shah Rukh Khan with love as Badshah of Bollywood turns 55

Sharing a photo with her Dear Zindagi co-star, Alia Bhatt called Shah Rukh Khan her favourite person and sent some virtual birthday love.

Like millions of other fans and Bollywood celebrities, also took to social media on Monday to wish her co-star and close friend a very happy birthday. The Badshah of Bollywood turned 55 today and Alia's wish for the actor was all things adorable. In typical Alia birthday-wish style, the actress shared a black and white photo with SRK. However, this time around she shared a selfie as opposed to only the birthday person's photo.

Sharing a photo with her Dear Zindagi co-star, Alia called SRK her favourite person and wrote, "Favourite person for LIFE. Happy Birthday SR! Love youuu," with a red heart emoji. In the picture, Alia can be smiling wide as SRK dishes out his 'squinted eyes and smile' look.

Check out Alia Bhatt's birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan below:

Among other top Bollywood stars, Kareena also wished SRK and shared a throwback photo with King Khan. She wrote, "Happy birthday King Khan... Let’s always have fun dancing. You are the warmest, most gracious superstar we have... Keep soaring."

Take a look:

Unlike every year, Shah Rukh Khan is not in Mumbai for his birthday and also requested his fans to not gather at Mannat. SRK is currently in Dubai with his family for the ongoing IPL 2020. However, fans are leaving no stone unturned in celebrating Badshah's 55th birthday.

