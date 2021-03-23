Alia Bhatt showers love on Ranbir Kapoor's niece & cutie patootie Samara on her birthday: Sam’s a big girl now

On the occasion of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter Samara's birthday, Alia Bhatt penned a lovely birthday wish for the little one. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star shared a photo of Ranbir Kapoor's niece as she wished her on social media.

On Tuesday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni's daughter Samara Sahni turned a year older. On her 10th birthday, wishes have been pouring in for her from all loved ones and now, also wished 's niece Samara on her special day. Earlier during the day, wishes came in from Kareena Kapoor Khan and for Samara and even her own parents, Riddhima and Bharat penned lovely wishes for her on social media. But, now, Alia has wished her in a special way.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared a photo that was put up by Bharat Sahni on Instagram. With it, she wished Ranbir's niece a lovely birthday note. Calling Samara her 'cutie patootie', Alia sent love to her and went on to send her warm regards to the little one. In the photo, Samara could be seen beaming with joy as she turned 10 today. Sharing the photo, Alia expressed that Samara, who she lovingly addressed as 'Sam', was a big girl.

Alia wrote, "Happy birthday my cutie patootie!!! Sams a big girl now." With her note, Alia put a couple of heart and kiss emoticons to express her love for the little one.

Meanwhile, Neetu also had shared a lovely note for her granddaughter on Wednesday morning as she penned a heartfelt wish for Samara. Neetu also had expressed her wish to be with Samara on her birthday in her note. Coming back to Alia, the actress is gearing up to be seen with Ranbir in Brahmastra. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by . Also, Alia has Gangubai Kathiawadi with . It is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and slated to be released on July 30, 2021.

