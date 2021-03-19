Alia Bhatt shows off her natural beauty as she gives a sneak peek into her late night skin care routine

Alia Bhatt shares her late-night skincare routine, flaunting her makeup-free skin. Take a look at her picture.

is one of the actresses in Bollywood who is naturally blessed with clear skin. The stunner can often be seen posing for pictures with absolutely no makeup on. The diva loves sharing her breathtaking snaps on her social media for her fans to see. Alia, who also dons heavy makeup at times, takes care of her skin to avoid any damage. The star always keeps it real by sharing filter-less photos online and fans love the young actress for it.

Alia took to her Instagram story to post a snap of her no-makeup face. In the boomerang video posted by the actress, Alia could be seen raising her eyebrows in excitement. The star could be seen donning a night suit along with a facial headband as she asked her fans, “Do you know what time it is?” After a while, the actress can be seen opening a box full of skin-care products. The star wrote, “It’s skin care time”. The star loves indulging in self-care activities which makes her super relatable. Pampering oneself is an essential and Alia does it the right way.

Take a look:

Alia has been super busy with her upcoming films. The star will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi alongside Ajay Devgn. The film is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is all set to premiere on July 30, 2021. Besides this, Alia also will be seen in Brahmastra which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. She will star in the film along with her boyfriend and actor .

Also Read| Alia Bhatt cuts birthday cake with her 'most important women' ft Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu, Soni & Shaheen

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

Share your comment ×