Alia Bhatt shows how to slay a co ord set as she poses in a brown printed outfit

has been one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood who has not just won hearts with her stunning looks but also with her impressive acting prowess. And while the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress has given us several impressive movies, her style statements are also a thing among the fans. Recently, celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr shared yet another stunning pic of Alia which is winning hearts for all the right reasons wherein the Student of The Year actress’ panache was unmissable.

In the pic, Alia was seen dressed in a beautiful brown coloured co-ord outfit including a stylish blouse and a palazzo which had white print. She had kept her tresses open. Alia was seen posing in front of a white wall which served as a perfect background for the pic. Besides, the Raazi actress’ panache in the pic was unmissable and proved that she is the ultimate diva. In fact, the fans were also in awe of her beauty and the post was showered with comments like, “Gorgeous beauty” along with heart emoticons.

Check out the post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia will be next seen in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR with , Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Besides, she has also collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time for Gangubai Kathiawadi. This isn’t all. Alia has also reunited with her Gully Boy co-star for ’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

