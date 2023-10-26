The most definitive study on female representation in Indian entertainment was released on October 26, 2023. This new survey has revealed a nominal increase in women's representation in content production, marketing, and corporate leadership across the entertainment industry, with several film personalities including actor Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Roy Kapur, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, and others who pledged to continue promoting diversity in films, series, etc.

Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Hansal Mehta, and others pledge to continue promoting diversity in films

According to a report, titled O Womaniya!, the study has been researched and curated by Ormax Media in collaboration with media outlet Film Companion and streaming service Prime Video.

In the wake of the report, various industry leaders voiced their support and pledged to improve the representation of women in entertainment. Alia Bhatt, who recently received her first National Film Award for a female-led film Gangubai Kathiawadi, and is also a producer with another female-forward narrative Darlings, said, “I pledge to continue to promote diversity in my production projects."

Siddharth Roy Kapur said, "To continue to promote diversity in my projects, to continue to include women in writer's rooms and to continue to follow the Govt. mandated PoSH guidelines and have an ICC within the organization."

On the other hand, Hansal Mehta stated, "To promote diversity in my projects and to include women in writer's rooms."

Filmmakers Gayatri and Pushkar said, "To continue to promote diversity in our projects, to continue to include women in writer's rooms and to continue to follow the Govt. mandated PoSH guidelines and have an ICC within the Organization."

Other filmmakers also pledged to continue promoting diversity in films.

Shailesh Kapoor, Founder & CEO, of Ormax Media, said, “While there has been a slow but steady improvement in a few key parameters, the report has thrown light on the need to take a look at inclusion with a serious eye." He also said that he is glad to see the industry take note of the data and come together to pledge better representation to see a positive change.

More about the study

The study analyzed 156 films and series released in 2022, either through streaming or theatrical routes, in eight languages ​​- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, and Gujarati.

It revealed that only 12 percent of 780 department head positions in fields as diverse as directing, cinematography, editing, writing, and production design were held by women, compared to 10 percent in 2021.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Advance bookings for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer to begin on November 5