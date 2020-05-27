Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra & Aditya Roy Kapur's throwback photo makes us want them to do a film together

Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Aditya Roy Kapur posing for a photo in this throwback click is definitely proof to how they might make for a great trio. Check out the photo here.

Bollywood still hasn't explored all the possible pairings we could have just yet, however, some of the old pairings still seem to be a favourite of the fans. None the less, fans keep hoping for their favourite pairs to come together and Student Of The Year duo and continue to be one of them. However, there is no harm in getting some new ideas for pairings, or for what it is worth, even trios on screen.

We came across a throwback photo of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur from what looks like one of the B-town parties and well, it makes us wonder how would they look if they were to share the screen space. Multi-starrer films have become a thing right now and new films tend to have more than just leading couples, with films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Takht, Good Newwz and few others being some of them. All three of them are all smiles in the photo and fans sure can't get enough of the three.

Check out the photo of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra & Aditya Roy Kapur here:

On the work front, we will see Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur share screen space yet again in upcoming film Sadak 2. The movie will also feature Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles and will be directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Aditya was last seen in Malang while Alia's last film was Gully Boy and it sure garnered a lot of applause her way. Sidharth, on the other hand, will be seen in Milap Zaveri's upcoming movie, Shershaah.

