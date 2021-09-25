Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor rejoice as Maharashtra Government announces reopening of theatres

A piece of good news for all movie buffs has now surfaced online. Maharashtra government on Saturday, announced that movie theatres will reopen in the state from October 22 after remaining shut for about six months. This decision came right after the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that schools and places of worship will be reopened from October 4 and October 7 respectively.

Now, this news has left the entire bollywood fraternity rejoicing. Celebs including Alia Bhatt, , Sidharth Malhotra were seen appreciating the government decision of reopening matinee theatres. A slew of them reshared journalist Faye Dsouza’s story that reads, “Maharashtra: Cinemas and theatres in the state will be open after October 22nd. Work is underway to prepare a detailed SOP and it will be announced soon.”

Take a look at the celeb reactions below:

All cinema halls in Maharashtra will be allowed to open after October 22, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said this afternoon in a tweet, as the state eases curbs amid drop in Covid cases. The protocol that shall be followed, as movie theatres reopen, is in the works, and will be released soon, the Chief Minister's office further said.

According to NDTV, welcoming the move, Alok Tandon, CEO, INOX Leisure Limited, said, "We welcome the government of Maharashtra's decision to allow cinemas and multiplexes to reopen from October 22. We are completely geared up and prepared to ensure the safety of our guests and employees. This decision has steered in a lot of cheerfulness, not just for the entire film industry and its audiences, but also for the employees of the cinema exhibition sector, and their families, who have been waiting for this to happen."

