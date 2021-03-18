Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra revisit sweet moments ft Fawad, late Rishi Kapoor as Kapoor & Sons turns 5

Kapoor & Sons starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, late Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajat Kapoor had released 5 years ago on the same date as today. Alia and Sidharth shared beautiful videos as they recalled memories related to the film.

A film that remains special even after 5 years of its release is , , , late , Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajat Kapoor starrer Kapoor & Sons. The Shakun Batra directorial was a story about a dysfunctional family that struck a chord with fans. Alia and Sidharth's love story in the film also was one of the highlights and the music too was loved. As the film clocks in 5 years today, the lead stars Alia and Sidharth shared memories that will leave you nostalgic.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared a video featuring goofy behind-the-scenes photos and videos with Sidharth, Fawad, and other cast members of Kapoor & Sons. The star was all hearts for the video and celebrated the completion of 5 years of the special film by reliving the sweet memories. Her video ended with a caption that read, "5 Years of Kapoor and Sons." In the video, we also get to see Alia's rehearsal BTS clips and off the set fun with Sidharth, Fawad, and Shakun.

On the other hand, Sidharth shared a sweet video that featured fan photos as well to mark the 5th anniversary of the special film. The video montage shared by Sidharth included iconic moments in the film with Alia, Ratna Pathak Shah, late Rishi Kapoor. With the video, Sidharth wrote, "From our family to yours,Thank you for giving 'Kapoor & Sons' so much love #5YearsOfKapoorAndSons."

#5YearsOfKapoorAndSons pic.twitter.com/lVuPySIm1I — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) March 18, 2021

The film managed to win hearts back in 2016 and it gave all a glimpse into the world of a dysfunctional family. The heartwarming tale came with some amazing songs that are loved even today. Alia, Sidharth and Fawad's performances also left a lasting impact on fans. However, it was late Rishi Kapoor's performance as the endearing dadu that stole hearts.

