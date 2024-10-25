Alia Bhatt SLAMS claims suggesting she has ‘botox gone wrong’ and ‘crooked smile’: ‘Your body, your choice’

Alia Bhatt recently gave it back to the false claims suggesting the actress’ Botox treatment went wrong and that she has a ‘crooked smile.’ The Alpha actress shared a long note on her Instagram stories and slammed "serious" claims surfacing on the internet without any authentic proof.

Today, on October 25, Alia Bhatt shared a long note that began by stating, "Absolutely NO JUDGEMENT towards anyone who chooses cosmetic corrections or surgery-your body, your choice. But wow, this is beyond ridiculous! To the random video floating around literally claiming I've had Botox gone wrong (and to the numerous clickbait articles): I have a "crooked smile" and a "weird way of speaking," according to YOU."

The actress addressing trolls called it their microscopic negative judgement about a human face and how they are "confidently tossing around "scientific" explanations," claiming that she has paralysis on one side. She emphasized that the "serious claims" have been circulated without any proof, confirmation, or anything to support the allegations.

She continued by mentioning, "What's worse, you're influencing young, impressionable minds who might actually believe this garbage. Why are you saying this? For clickbait? Attention? Because none of it makes sense."

The Jigra actress further addressed the objectification of women and judgments passed on to them for their faces, bodies, personal lives, and even the bumps. Alia expressed her belief in the celebration of one’s individuality rather than tearing it apart under a microscope.

"These types of judgments perpetuate unrealistic standards, making people feel like they're never "enough." It's damaging, and it's exhausting," the 31-year-old actress noted further questioning, "And the saddest part? A lot of this judgment comes from other women. Whatever happened to live and let live? Everyone has the right to their own choices."

On a concluding note, Alia took a dig at the "scripts made by the Internet" as she expressed her concern about how everyone is now accustomed to judgments that have been normalized.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently busy working on the spy-universe film Alpha, alongside Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the action entertainer is poised to release next year in theaters in December 2025.