Alia Bhatt smartly hides her baby bump in lemon yellow pantsuit as she promotes her film Darlings; PICS

Alia Bhatt is a busy bee these days and rightfully so. After all, her maiden production Darlings is set to be out next week. Starring Shefali Shah, Roshan Matthew, Alia and Vijay Varma in the lead, Darlings is a black comedy and has been in the headlines of late for its intriguing trailer. Post the grand trailer launch, the team has begun with the promotions and the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress is leaving no stone unturned to keep her fans excited for Darlings.

Interestingly, Alia, who has been a style icon for the youth, has been winning hearts with her fashion statements during the Darlings promotions. In fact, she has shared new pics from the promotions wherein she is dishing out major boss lady vibes. In the pics, Alia was seen wearing a lemon yellow coloured suit with a black top and completed the look with white heels. Well, the Raazi actress, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, managed to hide her baby bump smartly. She captioned the image as, “main pose karti hoon .. aap darlings ka trailer dekho”.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post:

To note, Darlings will mark Alia’s first collaboration with Shefali Shah and their chemistry has been winning hearts. This Jasmeet K Reen directorial will be releasing on August 5 on Netflix. Apart from this, Alia is also looking forward to the release of Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The fantasy drama will be releasing on September 9. Alia has also wrapped the shooting of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

