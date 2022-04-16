Alia Bhatt smiles as she performs a wedding ritual, Ranbir Kapoor can't take his eyes off her in new PICS

As more and more photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony surface on the internet, fans seem to be going berserk. Now, Alia's mom Soni Razdan dropped 3 new photos of the newlyweds in which both Ranbir and Alia could be seen sitting and performing the wedding rituals. One of the photos showcases Alia performing a ritual of dropping water with a spoon at Groom Ranbir's feet and the sweet moment was caught on camera. The gorgeous bride was seen smiling while the groom seemed to be smitten by her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soni wrote, "My jaans…. Love you so much." In one of the photos, Ranbir and Alia posed while smiling for the camera while in another, they changed the sides on which they were sitting and stared into each other's eyes, holding hands while the wedding rituals were going on. The adorable photos certainly give fans a glimpse of how strong their love is for each other. Soni also shared a family photo featuring Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Puneet Saini along with all the members of Ranbir's family and Bhatts.

Take a look at Alia and Ranbir's new wedding photos:

Meanwhile, the couple's intimate wedding was attended by only a handful of close friends and family members. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Luv Ranjan and few others were present at the ceremony in addition to a few other friends.

Now, as per reports, Alia and Ranbir will be hosting a reception for Industry friends on Saturday evening. The venue is said to be a posh hotel for the same. A day after the wedding, Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor resumed work and was snapped on the sets of her dance reality show.

Also Read|Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor get sweet wedding gift: 2 inseparable horses named 'Ranbir-Alia', Pooja Bhatt reacts