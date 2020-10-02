Alia Bhatt snapped in comfy grey outfit as she visits Ranbir Kapoor's home; See Pics

On Friday, Alia Bhatt slipped into her comfiest grey outfit as she visited boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's home. Check out the photos below.

and have often been snapped solo in the last few days. From their recording studio visits to production house visits, the couple have not been spotted together in the last few weeks. But recently, the actress was by her boyfriend's side when he celebrated his birthday and their shippers got to see some brand new photos of the duo.

On Friday, the paparazzi spotted Alia outside Ranbir Kapoor's home. The actress slipped into her comfiest home clothes as she was snapped stepping out of her car and heading to Ranbir's home. Alia wore a loose grey top with grey tights and sliders. Keeping it extremely casual, she also tied her hair into a simple pony.

Recently, Alia shared a glimpse of Ranbir’s 38th birthday celebration which was all about love, smiles and cakes. In the picture, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star was dressed in a black shirt and was seen posing with his birthday cakes. While Alia wished her boyfriend by writing, "Happy Birthday 8," and a heart emoji, her sister Shaheen Bhatt also showered birthday love on Ranbir and called him family. “HBD Fam. May you always ponder the choice between two cakes with such intense focus. Love you etc,” she wrote while sharing another photo of the actor.

Alia and Ranbir, who have been dating each other for more than a year now, will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra. The movie will also feature , Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in the lead.

