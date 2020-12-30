Alia Bhatt soaks up the sun as she heads out with Ranbir Kapoor & family for tiger spotting on vacay; PICS

Alia Bhatt joined Ranbir Kapoor and his family for a New Year's vacay recently. Now, the Brahmastra star and Ranbir's brother-in-law Bharat Sahni have shared photos from their morning adventure in the jungle with the tiger.

Just yesterday, 's family joined 's family in heading for the New Year's holidays together to Rajasthan. The airport photos of Ranbir, Alia with , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni & her family, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan went viral on social media. Later, in the night, Neetu even shared how and also joined them at their resort for vacay. And now, Alia has shared her morning shenanigans on her social media handle and left fans in awe.

Not just Alia, Ranbir's brother-in-law, Bharat Sahni also shared photos of the morning tiger spotting in the jungle as they headed out in the woods in Rajasthan. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared a photo in which she is seen sitting on a chair in front of a well-laid out table. Alia is seen clad in a floral printed green jacket as she camouflages and twins with the trees for Tiger spotting. She is also seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses in the photo.

On the other hand, Bharat too shared how they were welcomed in the jungle by a Tiger. He even shared a cute photo of his daughter, Samara as they went around the jungle to spot tigers.

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, last evening, Neetu Kapoor shared a photo of Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor posing with them which confirmed that Deepika and Ranveer also joined Alia and others for a vacay. Alia, Shaheen, Riddhima have been keeping fans hooked to social media as they have been sharing glimpses from their family New Year's getaway to Rajasthan.

