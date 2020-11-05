Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Tiger Shroff's birthday wishes for Athiya Shetty are about love and memories

Athiya Shetty is celebrating her birthday today and on the occasion, several stars have wished her on social media. Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor and Krishna Shroff took to social media to share goofy throwback photos with Athiya and wish her.

Athiya Shetty has turned a year older today and on her birthday, the gorgeous star has been receiving a whole lot of love from all her friends, family and colleagues. Not just this, many have taken to social media to shower her with love. Speaking of this, , , Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff have joined other stars in wishing Athiya on her birthday. While Sonam shared throwback photos with the gorgeous starlet on her birthday, Alia opted for a goofy throwback photo of Athiya alone.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia shared a photo in which Athiya could be seen devouring a bowl full of Pasta. The cute photo captures Athiya's love for food and Alia shared the same on social media. Along with sharing the photo, Alia wrote, "Happy Birthday Athu! Have the best best day in the best best way... just eat cake all day. Big Hug beautiful. @athiyashetty."

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor went on a spree of sharing gorgeous throwback photos with the birthday girl. In one of the photos, Athiya was seen clad in an orange jumpsuit while Sonam was seen sporting a white dress. On the same, Sonam wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday beautiful @athiyashetyy you're the sweetest and prettiest girl. All my love darling."

Moving ahead, Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff, who seemed to be close friends with Athiya, dug out old photos and poured love on birthday girl. Tiger shared a photo in which Athiya could be seen posing with him and Krishna. On the same, Tiger wrote, "Happy birthday @athiyashetty." Krishna also shared a throwback photo of chilling in the pool with Athiya and wrote, "Happiest Birthday to my sister from another mister! So much to look forward to with you this year. @athiyashetty."

Meanwhile, the birthday girl also got a sweet wish for , Ananya Panday and her father Suniel Shetty. Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

