Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt strike the picture perfect pose on Maldives holiday

Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt took off to the tropical island of Maldives for a much needed break. The mother and daughters' group left a few days ago and seem to be enjoying the endless sun, sand and sea. Taking to Instagram, Soni Razdan made a video of their quality time on the tropical island and it is all things dreamy.

Sharing the video, the senior actress dropped a glimpse of the stunning beaches and water, the white sand, some great food and even the view of the pool and the beach from their villa. Soni Razdan captioned it, "Magical magical Maldives," with multiple heart emojis.

One such snap in the video was a selfie of Alia, Shaheen and their mum as they posed for a sweet picture during their candlelight dinner session.

Check out the photo below:

Alia and her mum Soni Razdan were snapped at the airport a few days ago as they made their way to Maldives. The actress took a much needed break from her rigorous work schedule. Alia has been working on several films.

The actress will enter 2022 with much noise as both her mega projects will release back to back. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia in the lead role will release on 6 January 2022, whereras SS Rajamouli's mega pan-Indian project titled RRR will release on 7 January 2022.

