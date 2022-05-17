Alia Bhatt & Soni Razdan look striking as latter shares glimpses from their Maldives vacation; Watch

Alia Bhatt recently turned 29. To celebrate her birthday, the actress had jetted off to the Maldives for a quick getaway with her mother Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt. While Alia treated her millions of fans on social media with sneak peeks of her birthday-special vacation, her mom and actress Soni has posted throwback memories from the same.

A few moments back, Soni Razdan took to her Instagram space and posted a video featuring many pictures and visuals from their Maldives vacation. In the video, Soni treated her followers to a sneak peek of their stay and showcased the clear-blue waters, the white sand on the beach, the palm trees, and more. One can also see her posing for a selfie with Alia. The mother-and-daughter-duo look gorgeous as they sport a no-makeup look on the beach. Alia is seen donning a black outfit and her hair is styled in a bun with a middle parting.

Sharing the video, Soni captioned it, “Maldivian Memories (blue heart emoji)”.

As soon as she posted the video, it received a lot of likes and comments. Alia liked her post too.

Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan click a selfie in the Maldives:

Click HERE to watch Soni Razdan’s video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. She was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Alia now has the much-awaited film Brahmastra, where she will share screen space with hubby Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. It’s slated to release on the 9th of September, 2022. Apart from this, Alia also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Apart from this, she will feature in Darlings and Jee Le Zaraa.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt looks ethereal in a white pantsuit as she spends a 'beautiful' day in Doha; PICS