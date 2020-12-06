In Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neena Gupta, Masaba's 'moms & daughters' get together, spot the odd one out; PHOTO

Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan have an amazing all-white theme get together with Neena Gupta and Masaba. They all looked stylish and happy while shelling out major major-daughter goals.

It is no secret that and her mother Soni Razdan share a great rapport with Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta. They all are often spotted hanging out together. And, now going by the Badhaai Ho star’s recent social media post, it looks like they recently had an amazing all-white themed get together with their close friends. B-Town mommies and daughters looked all happily at the party. Taking to her Instagram handle, Neena has shared a stunning picture from their small get together.

In the photo, Neena with her daughter Masaba, Alia, Shaheen Bhatt along with mommy Soni and Akansha Ranjan along with her mother can be seen posing together for a perfect picture. They all looked lovely in white outfits and can be seen flashing a big smile as they all strike a pose together. As always, the Udta Punjab actress looked elegant in a white top with blue denim jeans as she happily looks at the camera. Alongside the photo, Neena wrote, “Moms and daughters.” Interestingly, among all, the fashion designer was seen wearing a black dress. Needless to say, the picture is surely giving us major mother-daughter goals.

Check out Neena Gupta’s Instagram below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has some interesting projects in her kitty. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerjee’s Brahmastra that also stars her rumoured boyfriend . It is said that their love blossomed during the shoot of the film. Besides them, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.

The diva also has RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi in the pipeline. Also Read: When Alia Bhatt chided the paparazzi & asked them to remain SILENT at an event; WATCH Video

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Neena Gupta Instagram

Share your comment ×