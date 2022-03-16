Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan & others shower love on Ranbir Kapoor for his special message on ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’

Late Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ is all over the headlines as Ranbir Kapoor announced that the film’s trailer will be launched tomorrow through a special message. In the video, he also opened up on how his father’s last film was completed and also thanked Paresh Rawal to fill in after his father’s unfortunate demise. As soon as the video went out, fans and loved ones showered love on the news. Late Rishi Kapoor’s wife and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor too posted the video.

While sharing the video, Neetu wrote, “This movie will always be very close to my heart !!! I witnessed the excitement when he started the movie and how keen he was to complete it after the treatment !!!!” As soon as she posted the video, Bollywood celebrities showered love on it. Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Saba Ali Khan, Manish Malhotra, and others dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan wrote, “Truly amazing and so moving.” Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, “Beyond Special.”

In his video, Ranbir also, “Sharmaji Namkeen will always be my one of the most fondest memories of my father. Up on screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans.” In the video, Ranbir urged fans to watch his father’s movie and revealed that the trailer will be released tomorrow.

Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, Sharmaji Namkeen will also star Juhi Chawla in a key role. The movie will be released on March 31, this year on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

