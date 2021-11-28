Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan smile as Manish Malhotra shares birthday greeting for Shaheen Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s elder sister Shaheen Bhatt has turned a year older on Sunday, November 28. On the special occasion, fashion maverick Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday post for her. While doing so, the designer also gave fans a glimpse of their happening Saturday night in an adorable selfie featuring Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

In the selfie shared by him, Manish Malhotra has donned a peppy jacket which was topped over a black t-shirt. Speaking of the birthday girl, Shaheen was seen sharing a contagious smile in an all-black ensemble. On the other hand, sister Alia Bhatt dazzled in a quirky multi-coloured jacket while striking a pose for the camera. It is yet unclear if the designer is at the Bhatt’s house to celebrate Shaheen’s birthday. However, going by the photos it appears that all of them are having a gala time together.

Check out the photos below:

In other news, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding rumours have taken social media by storm. As per media reports, the couple is eyeing to tie the knot during Summer next year. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited. Well, we will just have to wait for Alia and Ranbir to confirm the news.

Speaking of her professional front, Alia Bhatt has a slew of projects lined up in the pipeline. She will be a part of big-budgeted movies including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jee Le Zaraa are a few other projects that Alia has been roped in for. In addition to this, rumours of her being a part of a Hollywood movie has also surfaced online.

