Alia Bhatt spends 'another great day' on sets of Heart of Stone; Expresses gratitude for love on Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut film, ‘Heart Of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, on Thursday night shared a picture on her Instagram stories in which she is seen lying on her bed, tired. Bhatt might be tired after a hectic day at shoot, but she is happy with all the love her film Brahmastra received after the trailer release. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote: “Another GREAT day on Heart Of Stone – so so so tired – but so so so happy with all the love for our d Brahmastra …makes all the aches and pains go away…love you alllll!

The 29-year-old actress was referring to the response her upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’s’ trailer received after being released on June 15. Meanwhile, the trailer featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna has taken the movie world by storm. The trailer has been appreciated for VFX and special effects and the concept which looks totally out of this world. Adding to all the buzz is Big B’s heavy baritone voice that opens the trailer, taking it to a much higher pedestal of expectations.

Have a look at Alia's post:

The story of 'Brahmastra' Part 1 revolves around Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) – a young man, who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named Isha (Alia Bhatt). But their world turns upside down when Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra, and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next star in ‘Darlings’, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.

Brahmastra marks Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first project together. The film has a stellar cast that also includes Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 9. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor found love on the sets of the film and got married in April this year.