Alia Bhatt spends a perfect weekend with Shaheen Bhatt and their cute sun kissed selfie is proof; Take a look

Alia Bhatt shares a great bond with her sister Shaheen. Their latest picture on Instagram proves the same.

Jonas is currently in London and is keeping her fans updated with whatever is happening there. Right from sharing pictures of her Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas to giving glimpses of the beautiful streets there, the Quantico actress surely knows how to keep the audience engaged right? Well, there is someone else who has also joined PeeCee and Nick there and she is none other than their pet pooch Diana. She also accompanied them to Germany earlier.

Recently, Priyanka has shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is all things PAWdorable. Yes, that’s right. The actress has given a glimpse of her peaceful Sunday morning in London and accompanying her is the cute furry friend Diana. One can get a blurry glimpse of the beautiful background from the windows in the back. Well, Diana seems to be as photogenic as the Desi Girl and this picture of the furball is proof of the same.

Check out the picture below:

Priyanka was in Germany last month where she was shooting for her upcoming movie Matrix 4. As of now, the actress has been receiving a lot of appreciation owing to her stint in We Can Be Heroes. The official teaser of the upcoming movie released sometime back and has received a tremendous response from the audience. Apart from that, the actress will also be seen in The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao. The much-anticipated movie will be released on Netflix on January 1, 2020.

Also Read: PHOTO: Sunkissed Alia Bhatt spends her Sunday at home with her furry best friend aka her 'muse'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shaheen Bhatt Instagram

Share your comment ×