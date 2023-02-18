Alia Bhatt spills beans on welcoming baby Raha; Calls motherhood the 'most beautiful phase of her life'

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the best phase of her life. In November 2022, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first baby girl Raha to the family. Since then, the new parents have been spending time with their little one. Recently, Alia and Ranbir, who tied the knot in April 2022, hosted an informal meet and greet with the paparazzi and they showed them Raha's pictures. They also requested them to not click their daughter's pictures whenever they step out or sneakily. Meanwhile, recently in an interview, Alia talked about her journey as a new mother and the challenges that she has been facing during this new phase of her life. 'I think motherhood is the most beautiful phase of my life'

Recently, Alia Bhatt spoke to Money Control while promoting her maternity wear brand. During the conversation, the talented actress was asked about the challenges or difficulties she has been facing while donning a new role. She said that she wouldn't use such terms. She called motherhood the most beautiful phase of her life. Alia said, "I wouldn't use the words difficult and challenging. I mean every day is a challenge in life in general. But to me, when you talk to me about being a mum, I only think of beautiful sunlight, starlight, sunshine and love. I think I am a big ball of love, I have so much love in my heart and soul. I think it's the most beautiful phase of my life."

She added, "I said a lot of adjectives as to how it's treating me. I mean thinking about trying to manage life on all ends is you just have to keep going and you keep learning. I am a serial learner. I want to learn, I don't want to stop at what my understanding is. I don't believe that I know it all, I don't believe that I have all the answers." Work front Alia had a successful 2022 in terms of the box office. The year 2023 too looks amazing for Alia. She will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She will soon start shooting for Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. This year, Alia will make her Hollywood debut with the Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

