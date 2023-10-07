Alia Bhatt spotted arriving at Versova Jetty as she heads back home after Jigra shoot; watch VIDEO

Alia Bhatt is unarguably one of the busiest stars of contemporary Hindi cinema. The National award-winning actress is on a signing spree and has some highly exciting projects in her kitty. As you may know, Alia Bhatt recently kickstarted the shooting of Jigra, her upcoming project that marks her first collaboration with the talented filmmaker, Vasan Bala. The shooting of the much-awaited project, which is touted to be an out-and-out action thriller, was kickstarted in Mumbai recently.

Alia Bhatt spotted at Versova Jetty as she headed back home after shoot

The celebrated Bollywood star was spotted at the Versova Jetty in Mumbai on October 7, Saturday night, as she headed back home after wrapping up the shooting for the day. Alia Bhatt, as always looked radiant in a no-make-up look and lazy ponytail, as she was snapped arriving at the Jetty with her team. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress opted for an oversized off-white checkered shirt, which she paired with brown trousers, for the night. Alia completed her look with a black tote bag, a face mask, and a pair of white sliders.

Have a look at Alia Bhatt's latest video, below:

