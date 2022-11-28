Alia Bhatt spotted for the first time after naming Raha, arrives to wish sister Shaheen on her birthday

New mom Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the best phase of her life. On November 6, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl, Raha to the family. The duo got married in April this year in an intimate ceremony. Recently, Alia and her baby girl were seen returning back home from the hospital. Today, the actress was seen making her first appearance in the city after revealing her daughter's name recently. She was captured by the paparazzi outside her sister Shaheen Bhatt's house. New mom Alia Bhatt gets clicked in the city

Alia was seen sitting inside her car as she arrived at Shaheen's house. Her sister is celebrating her birthday today and Alia arrived to wish her on her special day. The star kid was seen sporting an all-black outfit paired with golden hoop earrings. She tied her hair in a clean bun. Have a look:



Earlier today, she shared unseen pictures from her wedding and wished Shaheen with a special note. Alia wrote, "happy birthday to the BEST person ever .. my sweetie .. my little melon smiggle pop. I love you so much that no amount of cute - mushy - sweet sounding words will ever be enough. Okay bye calling you in one hour." Have a look:



Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt reveal the name of their daughter In a sweet post, Alia revealed the name of her and Ranbir's munchkin. She shared the first glimpse of their baby girl and revealed that they have named her Raha Kapoor. The note read, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."



Work front Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

