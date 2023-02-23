Alia Bhatt SPOTTED in casual best as she steps out in the city; Looks uber-cool in oversized white shirt-VIDEO

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt , who welcomed her first child with Ranbir Kapoor in November 2022, has resumed working. The actress is often spotted by the paparazzi as she steps out in the city for either work, or post her yoga workout sessions. She makes it a point to politely smile and wave at the paparazzi every time she makes an appearance. Alia never fails to give us a style lesson or two each time she is clicked by the paps- whether at formal events or even during her casual outings. This afternoon, she was seen in an incredibly chic yet comfortable look, and she rocked an oversized shirt like a pro.

Alia Bhatt was clicked by the paparazzi as she stepped out in the city on Thursday afternoon. She was seen getting out of the car, and she walked towards the entrance of a structure. The actress was all smiles as she waved at the paparazzi, and was seen wearing a white tank top, with an oversized white shirt over it. She paired it with baggy denims, and completed her comfortable look with a pair of black flat sandals. We’re loving the relaxed, cosy silhouette of her outfit. Alia tied her hair back in a bun, and was seen with no makeup on. Check out the video below!

Alia Bhatt on motherhood

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor embraced parenthood after the arrival of their first child, a baby girl Raha, on 6th November 2022. During a conversation with Money Control, Alia recently opened up about motherhood, and called it the most beautiful phase of her life. When asked about any challenges she faced, Alia said, “I wouldn't use the words difficult and challenging. I mean every day is a challenge in life in general. But to me, when you talk to me about being a mum, I only think of beautiful sunlight, starlight, sunshine and love. I think I am a big ball of love, I have so much love in my heart and soul. I think it's the most beautiful phase of my life."

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She will also make her Hollywood debut with the film, Heart Of Stone.