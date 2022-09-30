Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings' director Jasmeet K Reen: Pursuing what you love has its own challenges

It was also reported that the film released on Netflix received more than 10 million watch hours in its opening weekend. The magic behind the making of this film is known to none other than Darlings’ director Jasmeet K Reen.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt ’s starrer ‘ Darlings ’ was a huge hit on the Over-The-Top (OTT) platform that was released on August 5 this year. Starring Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma , and Shefali Shah in key roles, the film revolved around Badrunissa ‘Badru’ Shaikh (as essayed by Alia Bhatt) and her quest to prevent her husband to stop drinking. However, whether she succeeds in her mission or not, it is up to the viewers to know and the readers to tell.

Speaking to Outlook publication, the filmmaker shared about her journey in the Bollywood film industry. She emphasized that pursuing what one loves to do is accompanied by its own set of challenges.

“Pursuing what you love, in a field that is highly competitive will come with its own set of challenges, for both male and female directors. Patience and hard work are the key,” she said to Outlook magazine.

Jasmeet shared about how she bagged high-profile production company, Red Chillies Entertainment and plug in Alia Bhatt for the film. The filmmaker said, “I pitched the script to Red Chillies. And we together took it to Alia, she connected with the script and agreed to come on board as our Darling Badru and as our Darling producer.”

Upon being asked whether she is looking forward to making another film, she highlighted that work is in progress.

While she is now known for directing the Alia Bhatt starrer movie, Jasmeet’s fame came with short independent films like ‘Lovedale’ and ‘The Right Note’.

